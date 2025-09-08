The web behind glass

iOS 26 and its Safari will introduce exciting new features for web designers. Most importantly a completely new design language for the frame around on top of the websites we build. I’ve been using the beta for a few months now and collected some advice for designing and developing websites for the delightful and elegant new design language, Liquid Glass™.

Avoid mid-tone colours because Liquid Glass™ can only deal with extremes. If you want text in the UI to be readable , stick to colours that are either dark or very close to white:

1.87 Contrast

The same principle applies to using images. They should not have too many different colours to not confuse Liquid Glass™. Depending on where you live or work, using too many colours might be prohibited anyways, so better just avoid them altogether:

1.98 Contrast

Using elements or images that are not spanning the full-width confuses Liquid Glass™, because it’s leading to half dark, half light parts of the screen. Liquid Glass™ will then calculate an average colour that lacks contrast on both sides:

1.59 Contrast

Stick to a single colour throughout your design. Switching between different colours too often will be jarring as every time users scroll over them, the browser UI has to adjust:

Alternative text description of the video A screen recording of iOS 26 Safari showing apple.com. The user scrolls down the page, which has sections with different colours. The browser UI switches between light and dark mode multiple times.

At some point you’ll even get what looks like a “penalty background colour”. This means you used too many colours and your users will now have to live with less vertical space. Great job:

Avoid putting elements on the top part of your site, or you’ll end up with automatic gradients that might not fit your design and offer poor contrast in the status bar:

Avoid fixing elements to the bottom of the viewport. There’s significant reserved space around the glass UI, which will cause your element to be positioned further up than you might think, leading to unwanted whitespace in the most reachable area:

I stubbornly wanted to only use screenshots of apple.com, but I think you can imagine how this looks like with full-width elements on the bottom of the page creating a big gap.

Browsers are supposed to be a window to the web, getting out of the way and making sure websites are displayed correctly without needing adjustments for each individual one. Now we have Apple saying their new design “gets out of our way” while doing the exact opposite.

I actually think the talented folks at Apple did their job as well as they could given the constraints of Liquid Glass™. So much thought went into it. It’s just a terrible idea for a design language in the first place.

Sarcasm can be hard to convey in writing but I hope you get the point of this article. If you’re looking for a less sarcastic take on this topic, I recommend reading Rose-Gold-Tinted Liquid Glasses by Louie Mantia.